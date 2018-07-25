Feeling Tropical With Rain On the Way

High humidity continues to linger, making it the third muggy start this week.

Get the umbrellas ready, a few more showers/downpours are expected this afternoon, with widespread downpours/storms expected tonight.

The main threat with these storms will be heavy rainfall. Two-Day Rainfall totals (thru Friday morning) could reach upwards of 2″, in SE MA, around 1.5″ for the rest of the region.

Rain will likely stick around, along with the humidity, for our Thursday. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be around 80°.

Friday will likely be the driest of the rest of the work week, however it will be the most humid. Highs on Friday will stretch into the mid to upper 80s, under partly to mostly sunny skies. A cold front traverses the region Saturday, popping up some showers early on, but those should clear out by Saturday late afternoon, making for a great evening for any of those outdoor plans.

Sunday, the pick of the weekend (and maybe even of the entire 7-day), will be the relief that we’ve been searching for. Low humidity, highs around 80 AND mostly sunny skies? Picture perfect!

The next work week starts off dry before another round of rain slides in for Tuesday. Check out the 7-day below: