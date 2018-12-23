For our Sunday, we’re tracking seasonable conditions and also sunshine. If you’re heading to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots game, be sure to wear the layers, since temperatures will be in the upper 30s for most of the game.

Later tonight, temperatures slip into the upper 20s to low 30s and the clouds thicken, ahead of our next system.

This next system is a quick mover, but will also bring festive flakes just in time for Christmas Eve. The snowflakes starting flying early Monday morning between 5AM and 7AM. The snow starts to fill in at least by 7AM for most of the region, but spotty for SE MA and the Cape and Islands.

By midday, snow becomes more scattered across the area, with a few rain drops for the southern coastline and the Cape.

We could see a few more snow showers by the late evening, otherwise, snowfall totals are low for this Christmas Eve Clipper.

Christmas Day features sunshine and highs in the mid 30s, thanks to high pressure moving in from our southwest and our Christmas Eve Clipper way out to sea.

After the Christmas holiday, we stay in the 30s for highs through Thursday, followed by a warm-up, along with rain showers for Friday and Saturday. We could see another 50-degree high before the end of the year!

In the meantime, from our 7Weather Team, we wish you all a happy and safe holiday season!