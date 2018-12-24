Festive Flurries Today

If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, unfortunately, it does not look like it’s in the cards for us in southern New England this year. However, we will be tracking on and off snow showers through this evening across the region for our Christmas Eve.

This morning, through at least 7AM, snow flurries will be mainly along and south of the Mass Pike, hovering over SE MA and the Cape and Islands. This first round dissipates and moves out. The second line of snow flurries moves in by midday with a few flurries in central MA, by 2PM within the 495-corridor and starting to fill in by 5PM.

These move out as early as 11PM, and clouds will thin out through the overnight hours. By the time Santa flies in, the snow showers will be out of here, but how much snow can we expect?

Most of the region will get at least a coating of snow to less than an inch. This is not the biggest storm we’ve seen, but it’s enough to make those back roads slick and icy through the overnight, so please take it slow and cautiously on your Christmas Eve travels.

Overnight, temperatures slip into the 20s for most spots.

Christmas Day the snow flurries are out of here, as well as the cloud cover. Sun-filled skies with temperatures into the 30s by the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday features dry conditions and highs into the 30s.

Friday features a warm-up with highs into the upper 40s and that warmth sticks around through at least Saturday morning before temperatures plummet. Saturday could be one more 50-degree high before we ring in the New Year. With the warm-up through, we will be tracking rain showers, that could start off as snow showers northwest early Friday morning.

Sunday will be seasonable and sunny with highs into the mid to upper 30s.