This morning, we’ll see scattered light snow showers just to get you in the holiday spirit. These snow showers taper by late morning, and we could even see some partial sunshine by late afternoon ahead of sunset.

We’re looking at just a coating to an inch of snowfall across the region this morning.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and then another batch of wintry precipitation ahead of daybreak Christmas morning. It’s looking more likely for a period of freezing rain which could lead to slick travel both on roadways and sidewalks so be sure to be cautious on your Christmas morning travels.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued starting at 1am Saturday and continues through 1pm for the Route 2 corridor and areas north, until 10am for Boston and areas southeast where the we change over to mainly rain by late morning.

We see a break in the showers by late afternoon and then more showers emerge across the region by 7pm.

The wet weather exits just in time for Sunday and the dry pattern continues through Tuesday.

Wednesday looks mainly dry as rain/snow showers hold off until the evening. Shower chances linger into Thursday.