Few Drops, But Mainly Dry Pattern Ahead

While it won’t be a picture perfect day like yesterday, it won’t be all that bad either. It’s a mild start to this Monday morning with temps running in the 40s to near 50. Clouds will limited sun through much of today as highs nudge up into the mid 50s to near 60. With the clouds, will come some rain drops, but not a lot of wet weather.

A few sprinkles are in the forecast from time to time across eastern Mass, with the best chance for a few showers to dampen the ground across Cape Ann and Cape Cod.

Temps will be close to seasonable levels near the coast this week, but highs trend about 5-10 degrees above average inland, mid to late week. It looks dry too, so expect the tree pollen counts to stay high.