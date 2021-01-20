Few Flakes, Chillier Pattern Ahead

Day, after day, after day have been above average in the city of Boston. In fact, 29 in a row have been above average. While we haven’t seen a surge of record warmth in terms of daily highs well into the 50s and 60s, it has been consistently relatively mild with many days in the 40s and overnight lows holding near 30 many mornings in Boston. That pattern changes a bit over the next 7 days as seasonably cold to slightly below average temps settle in.

While it’s not all that cold this morning, temps today only rise up into the mid to upper 30s for highs. We’ll also track a few scattered flurries this morning and isolated snow showers and squalls this afternoon. There’s a pool of really cold air aloft this afternoon which will drive a lot of instability, so a few of these squalls will be capable of producing a burst of snow that reduces visibility and throws down a coating of snow.

Temps fade back to near freezing for highs over the weekend and with overnight lows in the teens, it’ll be seasonably cold and sustained enough into early next week that those backyard skating rinks that are all framed up, will finally get another chance to freeze up.

So we’ll have the cold in place next week, but the question becomes, will we get the snow? Right now, Tuesday’s storm looks to miss just to our south, but this far out, worthy of keeping an eye on for now.