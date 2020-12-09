Few Flakes Fly

A chilly start this morning yields to another cool afternoon with temperatures running in the 30s for most. Mostly cloudy skies prevail with even a few scattered snow showers and flurries across the area. While a few towns pick up a coating of snow, the best chance for a couple inches will be across the higher terrain of western Mass. Across Southeast Mass, with temps warming to near 40, a few sprinkles/rain shower is possible. With that said, a good chunk of the day is dry.

Mostly cloudy skies prevail this evening with clouds breaking overnight. With partial clearing, you may even be able to catch the northern lights overnight. The yellow line below is the forecasted line of where the potential for the aurora will be. The farther north you go the better the chance. 10pm-2a will be the most active period in New England.

Skies clear late tonight, setting up a nicer day tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s. Mid 40s are in Friday.

I still expect showers late Saturday into Sunday.