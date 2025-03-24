A bit of a winter’s chill has settled back in over the last 24 hours, and that’ll allow for a bit of snow/sleet to break out this morning, before the flip to a cold rain. While interior locations pick up a coating of snow/sleet in spots, the focus of this storm will be the wet weather as any frozen precip turns to rain by midday. The steadiest rain is midday, through the afternoon, wrapping up between 5-8pm, tapering off from west to east early this evening. Most of the snow today will be across the higher terrain of NH and ME, where up to 3-6″ fall for some of the ski resorts up there.

It’ll be dry and breezy tomorrow with temps back into the low 50s. Wednesday starts with some rain/snow showers before drying out in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday are seasonable with a bit of a gusty breeze. The next round of some rain/snow showers will likely move in next weekend.





