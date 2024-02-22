After a dry day with sun, a mix of light rain and snow showers moves in overnight. Have the umbrella out for tomorrow! There will be showers off and on through the day. Then we’ll dry out for the weekend.

Temperatures will be chilly but marginal in the 30s overnight. Colder temperatures will support light snow accumulations north and west of our region. Here’s a look at the timing of the rain and snow overnight into tomorrow. It starts spotty late tonight. As temperatures turn more mild tomorrow, the snow slides north and showers fill in at times for us. The rain ends west to east tomorrow afternoon/evening. Expect a lingering shower or two in the evening, then the rain fully clears out at night.

Snowfall totals will be minimal – a coating to an inch. Rainfalls totals will be 1/4-1/2.”

That won’t do much to help Boston’s precipitation and snowfall deficit as we near the end of the month.

Saturday will be the coolest day of our 7-day forecast in the 30s. We’ll be near average by Sunday. Then temperatures rebound to near 50/the 50s. With temperatures like that, our next chance of wet weather will arrive as rain showers.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black