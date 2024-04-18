Today, while cloudy, stayed dry for most of us. In general the farther west you were, the more showers and sprinkles you had. Until late this afternoon when that light band of rain moved into eastern Massachusetts. That will push through over the next few hours and set up a drying trend tonight and for Friday.

Showers will return Friday night and last into Saturday morning. It’s a few showers, like we saw today, so not a complete washout, but keep that rain jacket around Saturday morning. If you have Saturday plans, I do think the afternoon looks dry and we’ll likely see some sun develop after lunch time as well. Sunday will be the brighter day and also a tiny bit cooler. Both Saturday and Sunday featuring a slight breeze.

It’s a big sports weekend in Boston! Both Saturday and Sunday will have playoff games down at the Garden — Saturday the B’s and Sunday the C’s! Forecast looks good for both since the Saturday Bruins game is in the evening after the showers wrap up!