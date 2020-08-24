Few More Storms Ahead… Active Tropics Too

Storms over the weekend certainly packed a punch, delivering locally heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Areas that saw the most sustained rains, picked up 1-3″ or needed rain, which was widespread among areas near the Mass Pike. The yellows and oranges below show where the bulk of the rain fell.

With 1.33″ of rain in Boston, it was one of the wetter days we’ve seen this year in regards to a rainfall total.

Unfortunately, tree damaging wind gusts and power outages were fairly widespread too.

With high humidity both today and tomorrow, we’ll fuel more thunderstorms that produce localized damaging gusts and heavy rain.

Today, the highest risk of storms is after 2pm and especially along and south of the Mass Pike.

The tropics are also active. Fortunately Marco has weakened as it approached the Louisiana coastline, however, Laura will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the TX/LA coast Wednesday night. If we get any tropical moisture up here, it’ll be Friday night/Saturday, helping increase the chance of localized downpours in the showers and storms that move in.