7Weather- A cold front sparks up a few storms/showers tomorrow. This front drops temperatures and humidity Tuesday.

Monday morning will have patchy fog and clouds with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. It will be slow to clear, but I do think we will eventually see some clearing. This sunshine will allow out temperatures to jump into the low 80s.

As we warm up there could be a isolated, pop-up storms from 1-6 PM.

The severe weather risk increases tomorrow evening. If we have severe storms, they will move into the area between 6-8 PM.

Timing plays a big role on our risk of severe thunderstorms. If the line of storms we are watching is barely arriving into western Massachusetts at 7PM, then that line will likely fall apart. At that point we lose the energy from the sun that is fueling those storms.

If that line arrives into western Massachusetts at 5-6PM, then some of the stronger storms likely make into central Massachusetts. The main risks are large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday are cooler in the low 70s. Humidity drastically drops and it will be breezy to windy. It warms back up throughout the week and we could see our first 90º day inland this upcoming weekend.