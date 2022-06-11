7Weather- A weak system moves through the area Sunday afternoon sparking up a few showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the mid and upper 50s around sunrise, but we quickly jump into the low and mid 60s by 7AM.

The first half of the day will have a mix of sun and clouds and then it becomes mostly cloudy as wet weather gets closer. Highs reach into the upper 70s and it will start to feel a bit muggy as we get closer to sunset.

Expect a few showers, maybe a downpour between 3-4 PM in central Massachusetts and between 4-5 PM for everyone else. We’ll get another round of a few showers Sunday night.

Monday is the type of the day where we have the chance of an isolated downpour throughout the afternoon. This is due to a weak system lingering in the area throughout most of the day.

The day starts cloudy and then skies gradually clear. It is humid and warm with highs in the low 80s.

If your going to the U.S. Open in Brookline on Monday just expect the chance of a quick delay due to downpour that could produce lightning.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic with low humidity, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid and upper 70s.