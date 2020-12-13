Few Rain/Snow Showers Monday, Potential Winter Storm Mid-Week

7Weather- The week starts with a weak, fast-moving system that gives us the chance for rain and snow showers. A stronger storm moves into region Wednesday night, giving us the chance to see significant snow.

The Monday morning commute is dry, cloudy and chilly. A few snow/rain showers begin to develop late morning into lunch time. The showers continue on and off until 6-7 PM. We won’t see much accumulation from this given the warm temperatures we had Sunday, and the fact that it is a fast-moving system.

Expect patchy coatings here and there on grassy areas. If snow showers get going in higher elevations, thee could be 1″ of snow.

Tuesday is a nice, sunny day. Highs reach into the low and mid 30s, but a chilly breeze will make it feel like the 20s.

Alright… now to the *potential* winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday. The tricky track of the low pressure headed our way, makes for a difficult forecast.

The closer the low to southern New England, the more snow we get. If we see the low take the red track, you will likely need the snow blower. If we see the yellow track, you’ll just need the broom for the fluffy snow.

As of now, there is a good chance that the North Shore, areas inside of I-495 (including Boston), southeast Massachusetts, and southern Worcester County get 6″+ of snow. If this system hugs the coast, there is the chance that areas south of the Pike see 10″+. We’re not locking in any number just yet. There will be a better understanding of the track of this storm in the next couple of days.

There will be dry air fighting off the snow from starting. It’s looking like the snow arrives Wednesday night after 10 PM, and continues through the first part of Thursday. The commutes that could be impacted are the morning and evening commute Thursday.