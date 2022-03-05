7Weather- There will be two rounds of rain Sunday and it is mild with highs near 60º. There will be wet weather around the next couple of days, but neither day is a washout.

The first round of rain arrives between 9-11AM tomorrow and the scattered showers are around until 12-1PM. It is dry, partly cloudy and windy from 1-8PM. This is a great time to go outside and enjoy the 60º weather. It’s not perfect, but pretty nice for the first week of March.

Another round of rain is expected between 8-11PM. This time it’ll be a quick line of rain, not scattered showers.

Monday starts dry with a few peeks of sun. Temperatures start off in the low and mid 40s. The wet weather moves in throughout the afternoon. It won’t be steady rain but there will be on and off showers. The steadier rain arrives in the evening. There will be less wind and highs reach into the mid 50s.

Skies gradually clear overnight Monday, and we’ll have sunshine around for Tuesday. Temperatures drop into the mid 40s and gusty wind will make it fell chilly.

Wednesday looks dry but there could be a system that brings rain in the evening (mainly after sunset). Thursday now looks dry with highs in the low 50s. The week ends with a few shower and it remains mild in the low 50s.