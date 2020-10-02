Few Showers Before a Nice Weekend

A dry start to the day will see clouds thicken through the morning with a few midday to afternoon scattered showers moving through. While I don’t expect much rain, generally under a tenth of an inch, it will be enough to dampen the ground at times and create a cool mid to late afternoon as midday temps go from 65-70, back to near 60 by 3 or 4pm for much of eastern Mass.

We clear out quickly this evening and temps drop into the 40s tonight. Chillier for sure, but not too unseasonable for this time of year. Just cool enough for the heat to kick back on in the house perhaps?

The weekend is solid from southern New England to northern New England. Highs run in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s. Enjoy!