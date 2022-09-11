7Weather- The week starts with lots of clouds and a few showers. It clears up mid-week and then the week ends with dry, crisp air.

There will be a few, light showers around for the Monday morning commute. Showers end closer to lunch time and it looks like skies clear up a bit.

The afternoon is partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, but most areas stay dry. Temperatures jump into the upper 70s and low 80s as skies clear mid-day.

Tuesday morning could have a few, light showers and then we clear up a bit closer to lunch time. A cold front approaches the region as we begin to see sunshine. This will fire up a few downpours/storms in the early afternoon.

There could be a lingering downpour around sunset, but most rain is ending by 6-8PM.

There could be a lingering shower around first pitch for the Red Sox game on Tuesday, but most of the game is dry. Wednesday’s game is looking great with clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s. You might want to take a light layer if you get cold easily.

Thursday morning has temperatures in the low and mid 50 and then highs are a few degrees below average in the low 70s. Friday has a fall feel with morning lows in the mid and upper 40s. Highs make it into the upper 60s.