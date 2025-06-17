Mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers move through today with highs near 70.

The humidity jumps up Wednesday with morning scattered showers and clouds tapering off to partial sunshine and near 80 degree weather in the afternoon.

Peak heat and humidity, for this week, arrive Thursday with temps near 90 and dew points near 70. A late day thunderstorm is possible with an incoming cold front, but the bulk of the day is dry if you have the holiday off. Splash pads, pools and beaches will be a popular spot given the forecast.

Friday looks solid as humidity drops off and temps run in the low to mid 80s.

A weekend with warm air and mainly dry? Can’t be! Our streak of 13 Saturday’s in a row with some rain may be coming to an end! Low to mid 80s likely over the weekend.

One thing to watch for is a complex of showers/storms that runs on top of the dome of heat building across the eastern U.S. If that complex forms over southern Canada, it could provide some late overnight showers/storm Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday still looks warm with clouds yielding to sun again by midday and temps running into the mid to upper 80s.

The heat runs high next week as much of the eastern half of the country runs hot. Temps here will likely be well into the 90s early to mid week.