The week starts a bit muggy and with the chance of showers and storms.

Monday is not a complete washout, but we will have two rounds of showers/storms. The first round moves in around 8 AM and is around for a couple of hours. The second round moves in between 6-7 PM and will last for a few hours. It looks like we will see peeks of sun in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to jump into the mid 70s. It will also feel a bit muggy.

With these storms we will see heavy rain and lightning. The chance for strong to severe storms is mainly for western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Tuesday morning is mainly cloudy and muggy. It looks like there will be some clearing mid-morning, and then showers and storms develop around lunch time. A line of downpours will be in the area from 12-4 PM. Highs reach into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday has calm weather, after a bit of unsettled start to the week. Humidity is low and high reach into the mid and upper 70s. A sea breeze keeps the coast cooler. Humidity will remain low for the rest of the week with dew points between 45-52º.