7Weather- It’s been another day of sunshine blended with clouds and highs in the 50s. We’ll continue to have a lot of clouds around this evening. Tomorrow brings a few showers. Friday is our pick of the next few! Then we’ll have more shower chances this weekend.

Heading to the city to cheer on the Bruins? You’ll want a thicker jacket as the wind coming off the cool ocean water will make it feel chilly. While we’re on the topic of sports, you’ll likely want to do the same for the Celtics game tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll wake up to a lot of clouds and morning low temperatures near 40°/low 40s. We’ll continue to see mainly clouds throughout the day with scattered showers. It won’t be a steady shield of rain that moves in, but at times you might have to dodge some rain drops. Afternoon temperatures rebound to the mid 50s again. Highs along the coast stay near 50°.

By this time of the week, you might be thinking “is it Friday yet?” Look at the forecast for Friday. More sun and some 60s!

This weekend we’ll keep the showers in the forecast, so don’t toss the umbrella too far away. Luckily, it won’t be a washout of a weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black