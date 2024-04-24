More clouds are in the mix today with some scattered showers pushing on through from time to time as well. Any shower we get this morning will be light, with the chance for a few briefly heavier showers this afternoon (highest risk 2-5pm). A few rumbles of thunder are possible too this afternoon with those brief downpours. Generally, most locations pick up a tenth of an inch of rain or less, so don’t expect a whole lot of rain with this system. We’ll also catch our breaks of sun this afternoon, allowing temps to warm into the lower 60s.



Once a cold front slices through late this afternoon, the wind gets gusty out of the northwest, 25-35mph late-day as temps tumble quickly this evening. While clear skies return tonight, so does the cold air as lows push down into the mid 20s to lower 30s. That means it’ll be below freezing for many and a freeze watch is up for interior Southeast MA/RI and CT. No watch is up farther north since the growing season is yet underway.

After a cold start tomorrow, at least it’ll be bright with sunshine and temps bouncing back into the mid 50s. Another frosty start is likely outside of Boston Friday morning with a nice recovery in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 50s with light wind and sunshine.



The weekend temps trend up, into the 60s with a few spotty showers possible Sunday, but not washout. Early next week looks mild.