Good morning! A few showers will be here throughout the day, and it’ll feel cooler. We’re starting off in the 50s, and a lot of clouds will keep temperatures in the low 60s this afternoon. Rain is still here tomorrow, mainly for areas south. Then we’ll have improving conditions the rest of the weekend.

Here’s our weather setup. A stream of moisture is getting pulled north. An area of low pressure will strengthen to our south as it interacts with a low moving in from the west. This low pressure will be slow to move out of here and continue to promote showers into tomorrow.

Keep the rain gear nearby! Showers favor the west this morning into midday. A few showers develop inland later on. Heavy rain and flash flooding concerns are elevated for western Connecticut into the New York Metro.

Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s. Shower chances increase for our region. Rain favors the first half of the day tomorrow. It’ll be steadiest the farther south you are. You’ll likely encounter ponding on the South Coast, Upper Cape and Islands. Rain decreases north to south through the day. Latest model runs are slow to clear the rain from Cape Cod and the Islands and keep it damp through the evening. Meanwhile, if you want to head north or west -clouds peel back tomorrow afternoon. Since there’s a better shot of more breaks of sun farther north and west you are, that’s where temperatures will climb a few more degrees.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend! We’ll have more sun and mild temperatures in the 70s.

Next week we stay dry and temperatures warm to the upper 70s by midweek.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black