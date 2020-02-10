Few Showers Tomorrow, Sun Returns Wednesday

7Weather- You will need the umbrella again tomorrow. A low pressure passes just south of the region, bringing in a few showers.

Temperatures are in the low and mid 30s in the morning, and there will be spotty, light showers. There’s a better chance for steady, light rain in the early afternoon for areas along and south of the Mass Pike. So yes, there’s a good chance that you run into a shower while walking to the T, or from the car to work. Take the light rain jacket and/or the umbrella tomorrow.

No rain gear needed Wednesday! A high pressure moves in and kicks the clouds out of here. It will be breezy at times with highs in the mid 40s.

Sorry, but you’ll need the umbrella again on Thursday, at least in the morning.

The precipitation initially starts as snow early Thursday morning. Light snow will fall from about 12 AM-3 AM, then it transitions into a wintry mix for an hour or so, and then all rain.

Light rain tappers off late in the morning, with some drizzle lingering into the early afternoon.