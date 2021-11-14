Showers move in around midnight tonight, but they will be out of here by the Monday morning commute. It might be chilly enough to see a few flakes mixed in for higher elevations as this wet weather moves in. The rest of the area will see rain showers up until 3-4 AM.

It looks like we’ll see a bit of clearing for the morning commute with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll have periods of cloudiness and periods of clearing tomorrow with a spot shower possible when we see clouds move back in. It is chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine, but a gusty breeze will make it feel chilly. The day starts in the low and mid 30s, and we’ll have below average highs in the mid 40s. It will feel like the 20s in the morning, and the 30s in the afternoon.

We get rid of the breeze on Wednesday and temperatures jump a few degrees into the low 50s.

Mild air is back for one day on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. A cold front moves through the area Thursday night, bringing in showers and breezy conditions. There could be a lingering, spot shower very early Friday, and then skies clear up. Temps are back into the 40s to end the week.