7Weather- A few showers move in tomorrow, but it’s not a washout. The next two days are near 60º, and then we cool down at the end of the week.

Tuesday morning is cloudy and cool with temperatures in the low 40s. There could be a spot shower around lunch time and then scattered showers move in between 4-6 PM. Highs reach into the low 60s before that rain moves in and wind remains light.

Showers will be on and off throughout the evening and the first part of the night, and then it gradually clears.

Wednesday morning will have lingering clouds with temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds and wind picks up. Highs reach into the upper 50s.

Thursday is cool and windy. Highs will be below average into the low 60s and skies are partly cloudy.

With the dry weather and the wind picking up our allergy is up to “severe” Wednesday-Friday.

We gain about an hour of daylight in the next 4 weeks. The first 8PM sunset is 21 days away!

Friday has lots of clouds with breezy conditions. Highs are in the low and mid 50s. Saturday has partly sunny skies and temperatures reach into the mid 50s.

The virtual Walk For Hunger is on Sunday! It looks dry with inland highs in the low 60s. An onshore breeze keeps the coast cooler in the mid 50s.