Few Showers Wednesday, Travel Woes Out West

7Weather- Travel is looking good for southern New England on Wednesday, but the west coast and the mid-west will have travel impacts due to winter weather and wind.

Traveling across New England tomorrow? The earlier, the better. There could be a spot shower here and there mid-day, but the steadier showers move in after sunset.

A low pressure system will impact the western parts of the country tomorrow. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the west.

Snow moves into Minneapolis tonight and lingers into the first part of day tomorrow. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Chicago tomorrow. Gusty winds will likely cause airport delays.

Thanksgiving Day will be windy. Temperatures slowly drop throughout the day from the upper 40s to the low 40s.

Winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph, with gust up to 35 mph inland, and between to 40-45 mph at the coast and for the Worcester Hills.

We will be keeping an eye on a storm heading our way Sunday into Monday. As of now it looks like there is a chance for a mix inland, and rain for areas along and south of the Pike.