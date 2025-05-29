It’s another Thursday with clouds and some rain, but this Thursday is nowhere near the cold rain and wind we had last Thursday.



Spotty showers this morning into midday taper off to a mainly dry mid to late afternoon for many. That means while the ball fields will be damp, there’s a decent shot the kids get in the afternoon sports. Some breaks of sun are even possible mid to late afternoon. Temps today run from near 60 across the Southeast Mass coast to 65-70 inland. While not as warm as the past two days, it’ll be a bit muggier with dew points rising to near 60.

Tomorrow, it’ll be warmer and a bit humid with dew points in the low 60s. There will be just enough moisture and instability to form some spotty showers in the afternoon, but only 20-30% of us will pick up on that rain.



Tomorrow night, the rain chances go back up with widespread rain and embedded downpours/thunder possible late at night and into Saturday morning. As of now, it looks like we’ll catch some developing dry hours and breaks of sun in the afternoon as temps warm to near 70 then. However, another batch of showers will likely swing back in during the evening.

Sunday is cooler and breezy with a spot shower or two, mainly in the early morning hours. Much of the day turns out dry with highs in the mid 60s.



The weather looks solid early to mid week next week with low rain chances and temps heading back to near 70 Monday and well into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.