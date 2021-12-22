Showers or rain and freezing rain move through this morning with the best chance of icy untreated surfaces northwest of I-95, especially across northern Mass and southern NH.



Showers of rain and freezing rain slide through and end by early this afternoon as we dry out from west to east around lunch time. Some sun breaks out mid to late afternoon as gusty westerly winds dry out the roads for the evening commute.





Tomorrow is cold with highs near 30.



Christmas Eve morning features some snow showers and the chance for a coating to and inch of snow early. While there may be a few slick spots early, travel from mid morning through the evening looks pretty good.





Christmas day will feature some more rain and snow showers. Not a big storm though, with the best chance for an additional coating to an inch or so, across northern Mass and Southern NH.