After a little bit of light rain/sprinkles across the Cape and Islands this morning, much of the time will be dry through midday. A disturbance, with chilly air aloft, will drive a few instability pop-up showers mid to late afternoon. They’ll be brief, and most of the time tends to be dry. Highs max out in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies clear out tonight and it’ll be fairly bright both Thursday and Friday. Highs run in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and in the 50s on Friday. Both days have breezes that gusts 20-30mph.

This weekend turns unsettled with a lot of clouds and showers moving in. Some sleet may mix in too, across northern Mass and Southern NH, but it’s mainly a cold rain. A front that’s either draped across the area or pinned just to our south, will help create that unsettled pattern as waves of low pressure ride along it. There won’t be much distance from the 40s for us and 70s just to our south. Right now, I’m favoring keeping us on the chillier side of the front.