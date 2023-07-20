We had to wait quite a while for a day like today but we finally got it! Sunshine, no smoke, low humidity, and warm temperatures… it was beautiful today! Unfortunately tomorrow isn’t quite as nice. That doesn’t mean it’s terrible, but it’s not a repeat of today. We’ll have more clouds tomorrow and higher humidity back. Some of us will deal with storms in the afternoon, but others will stay dry until late in the evening.

Storms will move in west to east but VERY SLOWLY. So the farther west you are, the more likely storms will be in the afternoon and evening. By 4pm you can see storms popping up across southern New Hampshire and Worcester County, but they don’t really make it to Boston and the 95 corridor until after 10pm!

That’ll make it’s way out overnight and set up a wonderful weekend! Sun will return, humidity will drop, and temperatures will stay warm. There’s a small (10%) chance of a shower on Saturday but I wouldn’t worry too much about it. Sunday looks outstanding, though a bit cooler on the coast.