The warmth and humidity are back in the forecast today as highs head up into the mid to upper 80s as dew points push up into the 60s. As a cold front pushes into Southern New England, isolated to scattered storms will develop out ahead of it early to mid afternoon. The timing of the storms favor the Noon-1pm timeframe northwest of 495, 1-3pm from 495, east toward the coast, and 3-6pm for Southeast Mass. Heading to The Country Club today? Keep an eye on the sky around 2-3pm for the chance of that passing storm. While I don’t expect severe weather to be widespread today, an isolated strong/severe storm is possible with damaging wind gusts/hail. We’ll keep a close eye on the radar for that potential later today.

We dry out quickly late this afternoon and this evening as humidity drops off and temps cool. That’ll set the stage for a much cooler weekend overall with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a spot shower or two, mainly on Sunday. While much of the weekend is rain-free, it’ll also be summer weather free, as highs hold in the 60s with very low humidity. A Fall-like feel to the air for sure.

