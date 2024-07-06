Stay weather aware today! While we thankfully are not expecting severe weather today, there will still be a few thunderstorms and isolated downpours around. In fact, we don’t really shake the scattered storm chance until late tonight.

Otherwise, there will be more clouds than sun with warm highs in the low to mid 80s.

It’ll feel incredibly humid with dew points in the 70s. Your Sunday will be warmer and we aren’t expecting rain. Highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s. While dew points will drop a bit compared to today, it’ll still feel a little sticky.

The slight humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid 90s. We’ll see a sun/cloud mix.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm in the upper 80s and low 90s, which is well above average for this time of year. It’ll still be humid those days, but at least dry. The next chance for storms comes Wednesday.