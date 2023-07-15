Welcome to the weekend! Today will be the better day of our weekend to get outside. Rain showers this morning have mainly been across southeast Mass. There’s a chance for storms midday into the afternoon, so keep the umbrella nearby. Tomorrow scattered storms and downpours bring back the risk for flooding.

It’ll be warm and humid today! We’ll see some clouds mixed with the sun and showers through the day. Storms pop up inland midday into the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid/upper 80s for our warmest locations. Upper 70s/low 80s along the coast and beaches.

This evening it’ll be warm and humid, but should stay mainly dry for your plans. Overnight there will be a few storms. A Flood Watch goes into effect overnight and runs through tomorrow for a good portion of Southern New England. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall on already saturated soils could cause flooding in urban areas and near creeks and streams.

A cold front will sweep across our region tomorrow in an atmosphere that will be loaded with water vapor. Any storms that develop could bring downpours with torrential rain. A quick 1-2″ is possible with any storm. The Weather Prediction Center highlights a large area of New England with a moderate risk for flash flooding. That means numerous flash floods are likely.

Heavy rain will arrive for western Mass first. Across eastern Mass, the morning will be your best time to avoid any rain. By mid/late morning, rain will be moving across the region. Expect heavy rain and lightning into the afternoon. The rain clears west to east through the evening.

A few showers will be leftover Monday morning. A few late day storms along a front Tuesday. Wednesday brings drier weather and less humidity! The end of the work week brings a return to the wet weather.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black