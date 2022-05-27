7Weather- We’ll have a few storms Saturday and then the rest of the holiday weekend is looking dry with lower humidity.

Let’s start with tonight. We’ll see a few showers and storms after midnight. We all could see a few showers, but the best chance of thunderstorms is for southeast Massachusetts. It will be mild and muggy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s for most locations.

There could be a lingering shower or storm on the Cape Saturday morning, but the rest of the area is dry with lots of clouds and patchy fog.

Expect a dry window from 8AM-1PM Saturday with showers and storms between 2-7PM. Highs reach into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout our dry window and it will be humid.

Sunday morning has temperatures in the low 60s and it is mostly sunny. We will have a mix if sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s inland and in the 70s along the coast. The Cape likely gets stuck in the 60s. Overall, it’s a nice day with lower humidity.

Things warm up on Memorial Day! Morning services will be mild and bright with temperatures in the mid 60s. We jump into the low 80s by 11AM, and then highs reach close to 90º. Wind picks up a bit toward the end of the day. Humidity remains low.

A back door cold front arrives on Tuesday. It looks like we make it into the mid 70s in the morning, and then temperatures drop throughout the day as a northeast wind kicks in.