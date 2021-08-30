After some cooler weather over the weekend, we’ll jump right back into the warmth and humidity today as highs head up into the mid 80s and dew points run close to 70. As a cold front does slide into the higher humidity and warmth, it’ll help kick off isolated to scattered showers and storms this afternoon into the early evening. A few of the storms will be capable of strong wind gusts and localized downpours. We’ll keep an eye out for any warnings that come along. If you’re heading pool side or to the beach, just keep an eye to the sky this afternoon.



Tomorrow looks great, the pick of the week as highs head into the 80s and humidity is lower. No storms fire up tomorrow.



The big story nationally has been Hurricane Ida, which made landfall yesterday as a high end category 4 storm with max sustained winds of 150mph. As Ida made landfall, there was a ship that reported a sustained wind of 149mph, gusts to 172mph! That was in the water near Port Fourchon, LA.



Ida continues to move north this morning producing flooding rains across southern Mississippi and southern Alabama. Ida is now a tropical storm, but will continue to produce flooding rains in it’s patch. For us in New England, we’re watching Wednesday night into Thursday as the timeframe to expect heavy rain. 2-4″ with some flooding potential is there during that timeframe.







