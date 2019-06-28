Few Strong Storms Possible Saturday

7Weather- It was sunny and hot on Friday, with several towns hitting 90 degrees. This weekend will still be warm, but we will see scattered showers and storms both days.

Saturday will be warm and humid. The day starts with a few showers early in the morning, and then there will be a dry stretch from mid-morning until the early afternoon. We likely see some sun in between, and that allows storms to fire up. A few storms could be strong to severe from 12-7 PM. The main concern will be gusty winds, and potentially hail. Highs reach into the low and mid 80s, and it will feel muggy.

Sunday starts mostly cloudy and mild. The shower/storm chances goes up after lunch, and continues through the late afternoon. The severe weather threat is lower on Sunday. It won’t be as warm or humid, so the atmosphere won’t be as unstable, but there could still be an isolated strong storm. Highs are in the mid and upper 70s.