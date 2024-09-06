We interrupt your regularly scheduled sunshine this morning to bring some patchy fog and low clouds in the mix as a bit of low level moisture and more humidity is in place. While a spot patch of drizzle is possible, overall, it’s still a mainly dry pattern today. In fact by late morning and through the afternoon, I expect more breaks of sun with temps moving back up into the low 70s at the coast to upper 70s inland.

As an ocean storm to our east and southeast continues to develop, it’ll send high swells back to our coast. Heading to the beach? Expect rough surf the next couple days as the rip current risk goes up too.

Tonight, low clouds and patchy fog redevelop with lows back to near 60.

The low clouds and patchy fog yield to breaks of sun again tomorrow, although late in the day, clouds win the battle. By tomorrow evening, we’ll track showers moving through.

They’re offshore by Sunday morning and we’re on easy street again with sunshine and low humidity. It’ll be breezy Sunday with lighter winds early to mid next week. The weather looks superb next week overall with sunshine, light winds and temps in the 70s to near 80 by day, 50s by night.