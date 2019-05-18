Finally A Change in this Chilly / Wet Pattern

For Boston, we’ve seen measurable rainfall 42 days this spring season. The record of 50 days of measurable rainfall was set back in the spring of 1983. For meteorological spring, which begins March 1st and ends on May 31st, we still have some time to crank out another 8 days of measurable rain to at least tie the record.

The good news for your weekend outdoor plans this afternoon…we will NOT tack on another day! We’ve finally turned a corner in this wet spring pattern.

We woke up to sun-filled skies and that will continue through the afternoon. High temperatures today will stretch into the low 70s inland, slightly cooler at the coast due to an afternoon sea breeze. For graduation ceremonies today or tomorrow, be sure to wear the sunscreen.

Fenway looking fantastic for another evening of baseball. Comfortable and free of showers with temperatures in the mid 60s by the last out.

Tomorrow, there is that slight chance for spotty showers late morning, especially north of the Pike. But, these will not be an all day event.

We’ll see peeks of sunshine, otherwise mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-70s. The heavier showers hold off until after sunset Sunday.

A few lingering showers possible into southern NH early Monday as the rest of the region starts off dry, muggy, and partly sunny.

Ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon, expect rain with a few embedded thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, so be sure to be weather aware on your Monday travels.

That cold front traverses the region Monday evening, and ushers in a more seasonable airmass through midweek (highs into the upper 60s). The next chance for showers is late Thursday into early Friday.