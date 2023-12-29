The last few days have been all about the clouds, drizzle, fog, and showers. In the short term (as in tonight into tomorrow morning) that will continue to be the case. If you are heading out tonight, expect more clouds, drizzle, and fog, much like we had today. A rogue light shower is possible, but what’s out there is hardly umbrella worthy now and it will stay that way tonight. With the clouds locked overhead, temperatures won’t drop very far, falling to the upper 30s and near 40° overnight.

Tomorrow is our improvement day. That improvement won’t happen until late in the day so when you wake up on Saturday morning, expect more low clouds with some drizzle, and that rogue light shower. It’ll stay that way until about noon, when we finally will punch some drier air in. It’s a slow process, so first we’ll get rid of the drizzle, then the clouds. Any hope of the clouds thinning out and showing a few peeks of sun will be mid to late afternoon — like an hour before sunset (4:20pm). The clearing will continue overnight so we’ll get back into sunshine for Sunday finally!

New Year’s Eve day is dry, what about New Year’s night? Well all things considered it’s looking really good! Temperatures at midnight will be around freezing in Boston which is far from frigid. In fact, our average high is 39° so for a midnight temperature I think we can say it’ll be mild. But that’s not all! Not only is it mild, but it’s dry. No snow, no rain, so fireworks should be good to go Sunday night in Boston to ring in 2024!