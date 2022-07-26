Stepping outside this morning I think there was a collective “ahhhh”. Temperatures were cooler and the humidity was washed away. Yesterday at this time we were sitting in a tropical air mass before the showers and thunderstorms slid through and opened the door for a more comfortable air mass today.

In addition to the comfortable humidity, it was still warm which made today an outstanding July day. We had some high clouds but temperatures still got into the 80s for most of us.

Low humidity allows temperatures to fluctuate more. It’s easier to warm up and it’s easier to cool down. That will set up a great night tonight, in fact you can probably give the A/C a rest and go with the windows instead. Temperatures for a lot of us will dip into the 50s overnight.

Tomorrow will be another warm July day. Humidity will remain comfortable but temperatures will inch up a bit. We’ll have a good range tomorrow because of the sea breeze. Temperatures ranging from the lower 80s where the sea breeze has an influence to the upper 80s where it does not. We’ll also have more sunshine tomorrow than what we saw today.

If there’s one theme this July (OK, I guess two) it’s been hot and dry. Both of those seem to be understatements. To date, Boston has only seen 0.58″ of rain this month. If Boston doesn’t see a drop of rain before the end of the month, it would be the 4th driest July on record. We have a few storms in the forecast but they’re isolated so no guarantee they’ll produce measurable rain at Logan Airport. The numbers below account for the entire month, so one thunderstorm over Logan would knock it out of contention for top 5 driest July on record.

It’s also been hot. To date, it’s top 10 hottest July on record for Boston. Of course this may not be incredibly surprising given we just got off a 7 day stretch of 90+ degree temperatures — even hitting 100° on Sunday. With much of the 7 day forecast above average, we’re likely to climb this list by the time the month is over.