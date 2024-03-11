After another round of soaking rain over the weekend, we finally have a nice opportunity to dry out this week. Both Boston and Worcester are running a several-inch surplus in rain so far this year. What’s most incredible about this is February was one of the driest Februaries we’ve had on record. So this surplus had to make up for the lack of rain in February PLUS push is into the surplus. We need some sun!

While the wind was also noticeable today and unfortunately did take some trees down, it will also help to dry things out a bit too. The wind gusts of 40-50 mph (Worcester even gusted to 59 mph today) will continue this evening with the wind advisory continues until 1am. The wind will SLOWLY begin to back down at that point, but still doesn’t shut off for tomorrow. Tuesday will still be a breezy day, but not to the level we had today. That should again help us dry out some of the back yards that are completely waterlogged at this point.

Tomorrow will still be breezy, as I mentioned, but it will also be sunnier and warmer!

Thankfully our dry pattern will roll on for several more days, with our next rain chances holding off until Friday, and most likely Friday afternoon.

The wind will continue to lessen day by day this week and after a breezy Tuesday, hang out at a more manageable (say 5-10 mph) level for the rest of the week.

As the wind backs down, temperatures are going up! We have a beautiful spring like week ahead, especially Wednesday and Thursday. But, there’s a catch here. If you live on the coast you know this time of year all too well… sea breeze season! While it’ll be nice to have the wind back down for Wednesday and Thursday, we do need a strong enough wind to hold off that dreaded sea breeze and I don’t think we’ll have that much wind. So while inland spots enjoy temperatures near 60°, it’ll be 10-15° cooler on the coastline Wednesday and Thursday.