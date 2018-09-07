Finally Feeling Like Fall

What a difference! This afternoon, we saw temperatures remain steady around 70° for most locations, meaning that we saw at least a 25 degree cool down since yesterday’s record breaking heat.

Overnight into early Saturday morning, temperatures will slip into the upper 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll start off with filtered sunshine Saturday morning, before sunshine emerges by the afternoon from north to south.

The good news is that the fall preview will stick around through the weekend with low humidity, great for any of those outdoor plans, including the Patriots home opener on Sunday.

Monday will bring the next best chance for widespread rain from the southwest, making for a soaker to start the week. Tuesday will feature some lingering showers in the morning, but quite muggy by the afternoon. Highs near 80 Tuesday, mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday before we return to near 80 next Friday.

As we cool things over this weekend, the tropics are heating up, in terms of the number of storms that are picking up in strength. At this time, the main storm that poses a threat to the eastern seaboard is Florence, currently a tropical storm, but is expected to rapidly strengthen early next week, up to Category 4 Major Hurricane strength by Wednesday afternoon. At this point, high pressure just off the coast of New England will keep Florence to our south as it approaches the eastern seaboard. It is all about the timing and upper air patterns so we will continue to monitor Florence this weekend.

Beyond Florence, we are looking at two different clusters of storms off the coast of Africa that could become the next named storms in the Atlantic. We have Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Depression 9.