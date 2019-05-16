Finally Feeling Like Spring AND the Warming Trend Continues into the Weekend

It’s a big weekend for outdoor plans including graduation ceremonies and a home series at Fenway and the forecast includes a warm-up a just a chance for showers (very similar to the day today) for Friday afternoon. For tomorrow, you can expect temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 60s with a few 70s on the map.

Washouts are not in the forecast for both weekend days (that’s a first for nearly two months).

For those spending an extended period of time outside this weekend, don’t forget the sunglasses and the sunscreen! The UV index is relatively high both weekend days, with just under 30 minutes to sunburn if you’re not properly protected.

With more sun and less cloud cover, that means the pollen count will also skyrocket just like the high temps this weekend.

After this weekends’ warmth, we could see our first 80° high of 2019. The last time we’ve reached 80 or higher was over 200 days ago, in early October 2018. We typically have our first 80° day by May 4th…this spring has been a little stubborn on the warmth as of late.

It will certainly be feeling like summer this upcoming Monday, but don’t forget that some summery events are right around the corner.

Also with Monday’s summery warmth, a few scattered thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. This is a great time to remind everyone that, “When thunder roars, go indoors.”

The rest of the week drops back to near seasonable norms, with highs into the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.