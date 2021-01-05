Finally the Sunshine Returns

It was another cloudy and cool day out there today as the same system that brought us the light snow Sunday night continues to linger off shore. It brought a lot of clouds and occasional snow showers/snow flurries through the day today. We’ll stay under the impact of this system tonight and early tomorrow before it finally pulls away from us.

So we’ll keep clouds around tonight along with a few scattered snow showers, flurries, and sprinkles. In fact, tomorrow morning we may still see a few snow showers, flurries, and sprinkles. That chance will end tomorrow afternoon as the clouds thin out. We’ll actually (finally) see sunshine return for Wednesday afternoon. Though the coastal breeze will remain.

And good news from the sunshine department! There will be plenty of it over the next several days — in fact the next week. There’s nothing but sunshine all the way through the weekend. Want more good sunshine news? In less than a month, we’ll finally see a 5pm sunset again! It’s still not great, but we’re heading in the right direction!