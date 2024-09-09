For an area that is known for some wild weather, and patterns that can change directions on a dime, our weather has certainly been fairly quiet. Not only have the past few weeks offered some nice late summer, early Fall weather, the next 7-10 days will do so too. Overall, we have some fine weather ahead with little in the way of rain chances.

The highest risk of a passing shower comes this evening, and even at that, those showers are hit or miss, so not all will see one.



Temps run in the 70s over the next couple of afternoons and back to near 80 Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be well into the 80s.

That warm weather spills into the weekend with Saturday warmer than Sunday. It’ll likely be cooler at the coast as onshore breezes kick in.

Enjoy the nice stretch of weather ahead.



In the tropics, some action is finally getting going in the western Gulf of Mexico. That’s where Francine will likely form and pick up strength as it approaches the LA coast in a few days.