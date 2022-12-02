A bit of a chill in the air this morning, but it’s fairly easy to take as winds are a lot lighter, generally under 10mph. That Wind stays much lighter this afternoon compared to the last couple of afternoons as peak gusts run 15-20mph vs. the 40mph+ the last couple days. Add in the fact that we stay dry with temps in the mid 40s this afternoon, and it’s a perfectly fine seasonable day. Great to hang those Christmas lights or do some holiday shopping if you have the afternoon off.

The weather goes downhill to start the weekend as rain arrives late morning inland and by lunch (noonish) along the coast. There will be a steady period of rain for a few hours midday-afternoon as winds ramp up out of the south to southwest, gusting 40-45mph. A few gusts late afternoon will push to near 50mph across Buzzards Bay/Cape and Islands. It’ll be warm though, with highs running in the mid 50s to near 60.

The second half of the weekend is the better half of the weekend with seasonable temps again and highs in the low to mid 40s.