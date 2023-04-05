It doesn’t take much to have a day nicer than today. We had falling temperatures all day long, ending up with numbers near 40° this afternoon. Take those cold temperatures and add overcast skies and a brisk on shore wind, feels like temperatures were in the 30s for much of the day today. Ick!

While the brisk wind coming off of the 42° ocean and the clouds were our nemesis today, it will somewhat be our friend tonight. The clouds and air coming off of 42° water temperatures will keep our temperatures sitting there overnight. The wind will start to back down and become fairly light overnight and temperatures basically park themselves near 40°.

Now we unfortunately have some changes to the forecast for tomorrow. I still think it will be a nicer day for everyone, but I don’t know 70° is in the cards anymore and definitely not on the coast line. This is all thanks to the warm front that is currently parked down to our south. It’s a classic spring move in New England to make a warm front look promising all week then see so much work against that warm front from actually moving through the entire area.

This time of year warm fronts really struggle to move north on their own. They need some help from other things — that’s usually sunshine and wind. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of either tomorrow so this warm front is not set up for success. Temperatures will start off tomorrow morning around 40°. So don’t expect a nice summer-like morning out the door tomorrow. As the warm front pushes to the northeast it’ll start to drag in warmer air with it. So the takeaway is the farther south and more so west you are in the state, the earlier you’ll tap into warmer air and the nicer day you’ll have.

As we head into the midday hours it’s the tale of the haves and have nots. The North Shore and Essex County are likely to be the have nots. So while a lot of us are enjoying a much nicer day tomorrow with at least a little sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to near 60° by noon, the North Shore will have a morning like today with cold temperatures, clouds, and an on shore wind.

Though it’ll take time, the warm front will eventually clear the North Shore too. The problem though, is two-fold. First, it’s just too little too late to give us a nice day there. Second, since there isn’t much wind (like we talked about when discussing the warm front struggles), that also means there’s not enough wind to fend off the sea breeze. So while we hit the 60s for highs inland tomorrow, the coast line will spend the day in the 40s and 50s.

I also mentioned the lack of sunshine as a reason this warm front is going to struggle. While I don’t think it’s as cloudy and overcast as today was, there will be clouds we have to fight through to get at the peaks of sun tomorrow. And that’s because we have two waves of clouds and showers in the next 24-ish hours and our window of sunshine is limited. We’ll have a few showers move through overnight with clouds that linger into the morning hours.

Then, after a few hours of sunshine, a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will slide through in the evening hours.

That second line of showers and maybe a thunderstorm is a cold front that will sweep out this warm air and send us back to reality this weekend. That said, it’s reality and in fact we have a really nice weekend on tap, full of sunshine!

– Friday: Sunny skies, highs in the mid 50s, but windy.

-Saturday: Sunny skies, less wind, highs near 50°.

-Easter Sunday: Sunny skies, light wind, highs in the lower 50s (which is average for early April).