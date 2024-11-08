The dry, breezy and brush-fire conducive conditions will continue into the first half of your weekend.

With drought causing an extremely dry ground and dry vegetation, dry air and breezy conditions, brush fires will ignite easily and spread quickly the rest of your Friday into Saturday evening.

Overnight into early Saturday morning it’ll be chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Skies will be clear, and winds stay breezy.

For your Saturday: bright skies, windy conditions and cooler highs in the low 50s. Again, we will have that high fire danger, so be careful with how you dispose of smoking materials and any open burning. Even with the dry skies, it won’t be great for yard clean-up with those winds.

Saturday night will be a nice, yet a cooler night to get out before or after the Bruins game.

The dry conditions continue into your Sunday after a major lack of rainfall so far this autumn.

Sunday is looking partly sunny, not as breezy and a bit warmer in the upper 50s. That’s after a colder morning in the 20s. Thankfully, we get a break in the dry streak Sunday night. For most, it’s looking like it’ll rain after dinnertime and overnight into early Monday morning.

While that rain is desperately needed, rainfall amounts will be less than a half-inch, so it won’t bring much of a reprieve in our drought.

Monday morning won’t be as chilly due to the rain and clouds overnight preventing a big temperature drop off. Instead, morning lows will be in the 40s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. After the morning rain, clouds will clear as the day goes on and the wind will be back.

Tuesday: windy, bright and seasonable in the mid 50s. Wednesday: bright, windy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our next chance for rain after Sunday night comes Thursday into Friday. Both days we’ll see highs in the low 50s.