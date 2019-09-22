First Day of Fall Feeling Like Summer

7Weather- Fall officially begins at 3:50 AM Monday, but it won’t feel like it. You’ll want to get an iced coffee, not a pumpkin spiced latte. The average high temperatures for the first day of fall is 70º, but most towns will be 15-20º above that.

MONDAY:

There could be patchy fog early Monday morning, and temperatures will be in the low and mid 60s.

The day starts sunny, and then clouds move in throughout the afternoon. It will be breezy after lunch, and highs will be between 83-89º.

Rain moves in ahead of a cold frond Monday night. There could be a shower or two before 11 PM, but the bulk of the rain moves in closer to midnight.

Most towns will get about 0.25″ or rain, but there could be isolated higher amounts, depending on where the downpours land.

TUESDAY:

There will be a few lingering showers on the Cape & the Islands around 7 AM, the rest of us are dry. We see some sun by mid-day, but lingering moisture keeps skies partly cloudy. Temps reach into the mid 70s.

NEXT 4 DAYS:

The 70s are back Tuesday and Wednesday, but then we warm back up into the 80s on Thursday.