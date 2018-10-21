First Downtown Freeze Possible

After a cloudy and rainy start to the day, skies cleared out this afternoon and it was sure nice to see the sunshine. Temperatures didn’t move much though, as a gusty northwest wind pumped in cooler air all day. That air mass will continue to settle in tonight and we’ll really feel the chilly effects by morning. Clear skies and calm winds are the perfect recipe for a cold night. The one thing saving us tonight is winds will remain a little breezy. But with clear skies most of us will still hit or dip below freezing.

For some of us, mainly downtown and the coastal locations, it would be the first freeze of the season, which is why a freeze warning is in effect. For the rest of us, we’ve seen the freeze already this year ending the growing season — thus no freeze warning issued. So if you happen to have a plant or two outside that has managed to survive this long, you may want to bring it inside, or accept the fact it’s that time of year. The clear skies will continue for Monday with mostly sunny skies but staying chilly. Highs will struggle to hit 50°.